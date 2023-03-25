Proposed overdose prevention site in Ritchie gets city permit, provincial approval still needed

The City of Edmonton has approved an application for a new health hub and overdose prevention site, but there are still more hurdles to clear before it can open.

Boyle Street Community Services's development permit was approved this week for the Strathcona health hub, a site where the organization wants to offer resources on harm reduction, mental wellness and recovery.

The hub, planned for a former storefront in the southside community of Ritchie, also includes an overdose prevention site where people can use drugs in the presence of trained staff monitoring their safety.

Boyle Street Community Services spokesperson Elliott Tanti said Friday that the approval is an encouraging step, but it's too early to say when work can begin on the site.

There's still an appeal period for the development permit, and the supervised consumption service requires provincial approval — it isn't clear how long that process might take.

"Ultimately, the goal here is to help people that are in need and support the community in a way that it's not being supported right now," Tanti said.

Colin Aitchison, the press secretary for Alberta's minister of mental health and addictions, said in a statement that the government is still waiting to receive Boyle Street's application, and there will be more to say after it's reviewed.

"We have been clear that we are exploring new supervised consumption service locations in Edmonton to serve areas with unmet need, including south of the river," Aitchison said.

Community response

Last month, the Ritchie Community League announced their support for the proposed site, on the condition that Boyle Street follows through with commitments the organization made to the community during consultations.

"The drug poisoning crisis has impacted every neighbourhood in Edmonton, and Ritchie is no exception," the group said in a public statement.

But another group has also formed in opposition to the site.

James Foufas is one of the founders of Scona Concerned Citizens, which is raising concerns that the health hub will undermine public safety in the surrounding area. He said the group plans to appeal the development permit's approval.

"We're quite concerned about the implications. West Ritchie has been in ongoing revitalization for a number of years, and many people have set up businesses," he said.

"We have some vulnerable populations: the elderly, and we have daycares close by,"

Tanti said there have been "difficult conversations" through the engagement process, but they've helped Boyle Street get to know the community better.

"There's a good neighbour commitment that's required in order for us to receive a licence. Our intention is to honour that," he said.