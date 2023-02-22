Proposed hydrogen-heated community in Alberta gets $2M for feasibility study

Atco Gas is getting $2 million to study the feasibility of supplying hydrogen to heat new homes in a proposed development in Strathcona County.

Atco and Qualico have teamed up to build houses in the proposed Bremner community. Three hundred homes are proposed for construction in the first two stages of development. The area is projected to eventually house 85,000 people.

If it proceeds, the proponents say the community will be the first in Canada to have its heat and hot water fully provided by hydrogen.

Funding for the feasibility study was announced Tuesday by Alberta Innovates. The provincial Crown Corporation is providing $20 million to 18 proposals through its Hydrogen Centre of Excellence.

Jason Sharpe, president of Atco Gas, said the study would look at infrastructure needed to get hydrogen into homes, regulations and how it would be priced for consumers.

"Right now the rules are not clear," Sharpe said. "So part of this study is to provide recommendations to government on how this could be done so that we would know the cost for someone who's buying one of those homes."

The development is expected to roll out in stages. Qualico will start preparing the site this spring with construction starting in 2024. People will start moving into their new homes in 2024.

Brad Armstrong, Qualico's vice president of community development for northern Alberta, said about 150 homes are planned for the first two stages. The development will have a mix of housing, including single family homes, townhouses and apartments.

"If we're successful, this will be the first pure hydrogen community in Canada," Armstrong said.

"We believe that the demand is going to be there."

Other projects receiving funding from the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence are a mix of industry and academic proposals.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is receiving $2 million for a feasibility study into the Heartland Ammonia Project. The University of Alberta is getting $500,000 to look at hydrogen storage in Alberta's salt caverns. Innovative Fuel Systems Ltd. is receiving $2 million for a proposal to develop hydrogen dual fuel for heavy duty long-haul vehicles.