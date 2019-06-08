Proposed Edmonton conversion therapy ban would be 'largely symbolic,' report says

With Edmonton looking to follow municipalities like St. Albert by banning conversion therapy a report to city council suggests such a move would be ineffective and "largely symbolic."

The report prepared for the Aug. 21 meeting of the community and public services committee notes the city has limited powers, as it could only prohibit businesses offering conversion therapy.

"This approach would be largely symbolic," the report said. "It would not necessarily be effective at preventing conversion therapy from happening entirely, but rather would prohibit the practice as a business activity.

"As this practice is largely clandestine, enforcement may be challenging."

The report said the only other option open to city council is to monitor possible changes to the Criminal Code that would outlaw the practice across Canada.

City must show leadership

Conversion therapy is a discredited and psychologically damaging practice that attempts to change an individual's gender identity or sexual orientation through counselling or prayer.

Kris Wells, the Canada Research Chair for the Public Understanding of Sexual & Gender Minority Youth at MacEwan University, took issue with the report's conclusion.

"I disagree with the statement this is largely symbolic," Wells said on Twitter. "Conversion therapy must be banned and the city should not be afraid to show clear leadership.

"It is clear that all levels of government must take action if we are truly to end conversion therapy in Canada. There can be no special religious exemptions. Conversion therapy is a form of torture and the research is clear on its harms."

In Alberta, municipalities are leading the charge to ban conversion therapy.

St. Albert, a city immediately northwest of Edmonton, banned conversion therapy at a meeting last month. Two weeks later, Strathcona County council directed its administration to prepare a report on legislative options for a ban.

The city of Spruce Grove is set to discuss a motion next month.

The new United Conservative Party government has said it opposes the practice. But Health Minster Tyler Shandro has declined to support the work of a group set up under the previous NDP government to look at a province-wide ban.

Shandro said the group's mandate lapsed when the NDP lost the election on April 16.

The group, co-chaired by NDP MLA Nicole Goehring, vowed to continue its work and come up with recommendations.