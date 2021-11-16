Proposed bill would publicize names of teachers who lose certificates

The Alberta government wants to make public more information about teachers who have been censured for misconduct.

Right now, it's a secret whether or not a teacher in the province has a certificate in good standing.

Should the legislature pass a new bill, Alberta Education would create an online registry of teachers, principals and superintendents by September 2022. Once active, the website would show whether a teacher has ever had their certificate suspended or revoked, and link to copies of disciplinary decisions.

"Those we entrust to educate and care for our children must be held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct," Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said at a Tuesday press conference.

It's what parents expect, students deserve and what both will get with proposed legal changes, she said.

Should Bill 85, the Education (Students First) Statutes Amendment Act clear the legislature, it would bring Alberta in line with British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan, which already have online registries of certified teachers.

There are no immediate plans to post information about teachers facing charges of unprofessional conduct, or any dates and times of upcoming hearings, as some other Alberta professional regulatory bodies do.

However, LaGrange said the registry is a starting point, and didn't rule out taking further steps later.

The legislation also proposes other tweaks to how teachers and superintendents are regulated in Alberta.

Although most employers require teachers to submit a criminal record check and vulnerable sector check to get a job, officials say this is not a legal requirement. The legislation would require all Alberta schools and early childhood education programs to run those police checks when hiring staff and then every five years.

Teachers must already submit these checks to become certified in the province.

The bill also proposes requiring the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) to share copies of all complaints filed against members with the provincial government.

Private and charter schools and school boards are already required to tell the ATA and the education ministry if one of their teachers has been censured for inappropriate conduct.

3 bodies regulate Alberta teachers

There are about 55,000 certified teachers in Alberta, but their conduct is soon to be policed by three separate organizations.

The ATA regulates the bulk of teachers — about 46,000 — by receiving and investigating any complaints about their conduct or competence.

Teachers who work in private schools and some on-reserve schools are regulated by the Alberta government.

And starting in September 2022, the College of Alberta School Superintendents will begin policing about 1,300 superintendents and other school leaders.

However, only the minister of education has the power to hand out teachers certificates, or suspend and revoke them.

Right now, each organization's disciplinary committees can only recommend the minister suspend or revoke a teacher's certificate if the teacher has broken the rules.

Citing privacy concerns, the government has refused to release any information about whether the minister ever follows through on those recommendations. Bill 85 would change that, if it passes as written.

The bill would also speed up teacher discipline cases when a teacher has been convicted of a crime. The law says any teacher convicted of an indictable offence is automatically guilty of unprofessional conduct.

However, the ATA must still hold a hearing and determine a punishment. The legislation proposes allowing the ATA to apply directly to the minister to revoke the teacher's certificate.

In 2020, the ATA received 126 complaints about teacher conduct, according to its annual report. The organization ran 24 discipline hearings last year, and 24 teachers were found guilty of a combined 83 charges.