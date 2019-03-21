Promises, promises: Track what Alberta's political parties are vowing to deliver
The campaign trail is marked with plenty of promises
With Albertans heading to the polls on April 16, the biggest political players in the province are already vying for votes.
Through the course of the 28-day campaign, CBC News will track the some of the most noteworthy promises made by Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney, Stephen Mandel and David Khan leading up to election night.
From pipelines to public policy, the list below will give you an overview of the promises being made by each campaign.
Alberta Party promises
Energy and Economy
- Review oil curtailment plan
- Advocate moratorium on federal tanker ban in B.C.
- Establish a holistic and collaborative approach to pipelines and the energy industry
- Exempt homes, businesses, farms and non-profits from the carbon tax
Health
- Mandatory vaccinations for children in public school
- Create a wellness strategy focused on mental health, long-term care and chronic conditions
- Allow healthcare professionals, such as EMS or nurse practitioners, more discretion in directing medical care
- Reform EMS dispatch and practices so paramedics are able to spend more time in communities and less time in the hospital
- Conduct a review to eliminate duplication and redundancies between AHS and Alberta Health
- Identify underutilized real estate owned by AHS and divest properties where there is no plan to use them again
- Create more long-term care beds, more options for rehabilitation
Indigenous Rights and Social issues
- Alberta Party promises 'ambitious' $1B child-care program
- Work with First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities to develop a culturally appropriate strategy for health care and senior care
- Develop a plan to recognize the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the 94 recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Inquiry
- Improve First Nations, Métis and Inuit education and create a plan to address the on-reserve and on-settlement gap in education funding
- Update the Animal Protection Act
Liberal Party promises
The Liberal Party has not yet released a campaign platform, but it did outline priorities ahead of the throne speech. They include:
- Alberta Liberal Party pledges to introduce class size caps to deal with large classrooms
- Improve public health care, including a commitment to reduce wait times and improve mental health resources
- Support the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion
- Support education by advocating for reduced class sizes, boosting inclusive education and an immediate end to seclusion rooms
- Ban conversion therapy, effective immediately
NDP promises:
Energy and Economy
- Resolve regulatory challenges, construct the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion
- Help Alberta producers ship oil by rail by leasing up to 4,400 rail cars, moving an additional 120,000 barrels a day, starting in July 2019
- Invest $3.5 billion to aid private-sector refining and upgrading projects, including royalty incentives and loan guarantees to encourage private-sector investment
- Build a $2-billion partial upgrading facility in the Edmonton area
- Invest $8 billion in new private-sector investment in facilities that will turn Alberta propane into recyclable plastic
- Fund 16 clean energy projects in the province, worth $600 million, through Emissions Reduction Alberta
- Balance the budget by 2023
Infrastructure
- No new toll roads
- Create more consistency around highway construction zones, eliminate traffic fines
- Invest $6 million for an affordable housing project in Stony Plain
- Accelerate and increase building of water infrastructure on Alberta First Nations to ensure access to clean, safe, reliable drinking water with a $100 million investment over six years, ending in 2023
- Replace the Highway 3 bridge, eastbound, in Lethbridge
- Build a 120-bed homeless shelter in Red Deer, with funding of $7 million
- Replace the province's oldest senior's lodge in Red Deer, with $28 million
- Give $13.5 million over the next three years to help bring the X Games to Calgary
- Invest $478 million to ease congestion on Calgary's Deerfoot Trail
- Pledge to work on flood mitigation to keep Calgarians safe, including work on the Springbank Dam, in co-operation with the federal government Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund
- Repair and build nearly 4,700 affordable homes for seniors and people in need, including building and repairing 4,000 more affordable housing units
- Build, expand and modernize more schools, including a major new high school in north Calgary
Health
- Introduce Bill 1, An Act to Protect Public Health Care, to prevent privatization in Alberta health care
- Expand the Red Deer Hospital, with an expanded emergency room, a new cardiac catheterization lab and expansion to other services
- Renovate the emergency room at Peter Lougheed Centre, including renovations to ease congestion
- Build a new children's mental health hospital in Edmonton to serve all northern populations
Education, Technology, Social issues
- Create a K-12 Filipino language and culture program
- Bolster the Classroom Improvement Fund, which helps schools hire, retrain staff and provides extra language supports to students
- Continue with Alberta education curriculum redesign to update education for the internet age
- Spend $100 million over five years to grow the artificial intelligence sector in Alberta
- Invest $100 million in a technology diversification plan and continue with a five-year plan to create 3,000 new high-tech training seats in Alberta universities and colleges
- Expand the Agrivalue Processing Business Incubator
- Establish a provincial hate crimes unit to fight hate crimes and extremism in Alberta
- Create the Kitaskino Nuwenene Wildland, a preserve of 160,000 hectares south of Wood Buffalo National Park
United Conservative Party promises:
Energy and Economy
- Fight to kill Bill C-69
- Establish a war room to combat misinformation about the oilsands
- Fund lawsuits by pro-development Indigenous groups
- Explore every new method of moving oil to ocean ports
- Abolish the carbon tax and join other provinces suing federal government
- Amend the Taxpayer Protection Act to require a referendum before a carbon tax can be introduced in the future
- Cut red tape for major energy project approvals
- End wind and solar power subsidies.
- Cancel Notley government's railcar lease with CN and CP
- Have a "practical plan" to control greenhouse gas emissions
- Fight for international market access by pressuring federal government and eliminating inter-provincial trade barriers
- Cut corporate tax rate from 12 to 8 per cent over four years
- Appoint a minister in charge of eliminating "red tape"
Labour, Education and Social issues
- Roll back many provisions in NDP labour bills on WCB
- $13 minimum wage for youth, a panel to study the effects of minimum wage increases
- Repeal Bill 6, the Farm Safety Act
- Reform immigration program to attract entrepreneurs.
- End discovery math
- End "ideological" NDP rewrite of school curriculum and start own process.
- Expand school choice
- New $4-million support fund for veterans, first responders
- Create Big Island Provincial Park, a 770-hectare park in Edmonton's southwest river valley
- Launch a new conservation plan to protect trails, create a back-country land-use plan
- Disclose domestic violence records to intimate partners
Health
- Start looking for consultant to do performance review of AHS within 30 days of taking office
- Maintain or increase health care spending, but look for efficiencies
- Spend $2 million to expand the use of specialised electronic monitoring technology.
- Privatize Alberta Health Services laundry service
- Review medical and forensic gathering standards in rural areas
- Cancel plans for a $590-million Alberta "superlab," which was planned to consolidate hospital lab services in Edmonton and northern Alberta
Electioneering
- Establish a $30,000 limit on how much a donor can contribute to PACs
- Establish a fixed election date
- Introduce a law that would allow for recall of a sitting MLA if petitioned by voters
- Allow free votes for MLAs on everything not deemed a confidence vote
- Renew the Senatorial Selection Act, and holding elections for Senatorial nominees in 2021
- Ban floor crossing
- Cut MLA pay by five per cent and Premier pay by 10 per cent
- Introduce the End Partisan Government Advertising Act, making it illegal for governments to advertise in the run up to an election, and to use tax dollars at any time, for partisan ads
- Improve decorum at legislature
- Review elections rules and sanctions, after Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel was penalized for late filing
- End MLA expense claims for fuel and vehicle maintenance, but keep allowances for mileage
- Restore the mandatory secret ballot for union certification votes