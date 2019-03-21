Skip to Main Content
Promises, promises: Track what Alberta's political parties are vowing to deliver

With Albertans heading to the polls this spring, the biggest political players in the province are already vying for your vote. 

The campaign trail is marked with plenty of promises

CBC News
Albertans will head to the polls on April 16. (CBC)

Through the course of the 28-day campaign, CBC News will track the some of the most noteworthy promises made by Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney, Stephen Mandel and David Khan leading up to election night. 

From pipelines to public policy, the list below will give you an overview of the promises being made by each campaign. 

Alberta Party promises 

Energy and Economy 

Health

Indigenous Rights and Social issues 

Liberal Party promises 

The Liberal Party has not yet released a campaign platform, but it did outline priorities ahead of the throne speech. They include:

    NDP promises: 

    Energy and Economy

    Infrastructure

    Health

    Education, Technology, Social issues

      United Conservative Party promises: 

        Energy and Economy 

          Labour, Education and Social issues 

          Health

          Electioneering

