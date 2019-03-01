Skip to Main Content
'Fence the lumber': Edmonton police charge 4 suspects in $3.5M theft ring

Edmonton police have recovered $3.5 million worth of stolen property in a year-long investigation they dubbed Project Timber.

Thieves targeted semi-tractor trailer units loaded with wood products

Stolen lumber recovered as part of Project Timber, an Edmonton Police Service investigation into commercial vehicle and cargo theft. (Edmonton Police Service)

Four people are facing a total of 80 charges after a year-long investigation by Edmonton police into the thefts of semi-tractor trailer units loaded with lumber. 

In a release Friday, police said members of the commercial vehicle investigation detail began their investigation in February 2018.

Several suspects were targeting trucks parked overnight in various industrial areas around the city, police said.

"It is alleged that the suspects were targeting the big rigs, which were parked overnight in various industrial areas around the city," police said in the release.

"The suspects would then fence the lumber to unknowing clients outside of Edmonton. The trucks and trailers were also recovered."

Two men are facing multiple charges, including 12 counts of motor vehicle theft, 10 counts of theft over $5,000 and nine counts of possession of stolen property.

A 53-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man are each charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

