'Fence the lumber': Edmonton police charge 4 suspects in $3.5M theft ring

Four people are facing a total of 80 charges after a year-long investigation by Edmonton police into the thefts of semi-tractor trailer units loaded with lumber.

In a release Friday, police said members of the commercial vehicle investigation detail began their investigation in February 2018.

"It is alleged that the suspects were targeting the big rigs, which were parked overnight in various industrial areas around the city," police said in the release.

"The suspects would then fence the lumber to unknowing clients outside of Edmonton. The trucks and trailers were also recovered."

Two men are facing multiple charges, including 12 counts of motor vehicle theft, 10 counts of theft over $5,000 and nine counts of possession of stolen property.

A 53-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man are each charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.