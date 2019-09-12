Clean-up underway after 500,000 litres of produced salt water released near Grande Prairie

A clean-up operation is underway in northern Alberta after 500,000 litres of produced salt water was released from a pipeline near Grande Prairie earlier this week.

The pipeline is owned by NuVista Energy Ltd. of Calgary.

Leak detection measurement equipment discovered the breach, which was reported to the Alberta Energy Regulator on Monday, the company said Thursday.

The release occurred in the Bilbo field located about 70 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, company vice-president production and facilities Ryan Paulgaard said.

The pipeline was immediately shut down and isolated and the clean-up is "well underway," he said.

There was "no definitive timeline" as to how long the clean-up and land reclamation will take, he added.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the leak.

Environmental consultants are on site.