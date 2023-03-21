Bodies of Edmonton police officers killed in shooting transported to funeral home

Dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles lined streets in Edmonton as hearses took the bodies of two slain city officers from a medical examiner's office to a funeral home.

Two helicopters circled the sky and officers and civilians, some wearing blue ribbons and scarves, stood along the five-kilometre procession route.

Family members and colleagues of the fallen officers embraced and wiped away tears.

The bodies of constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan are to be kept at the Serenity Funeral Home until a public regimental funeral is held Monday.

Police have said the officers were responding to a family dispute at a northwest apartment complex Thursday when they were shot by a 16-year-old boy.

They said the teen shot and wounded his mother during a struggle for the gun then shot and killed himself.

Police also said the officers had no opportunity to respond and that the shooting was consistent with an ambush.