Private schools will not be exempt from tuition reporting rules, minister says

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says private schools in Alberta will have to report private sources of revenue to the province, despite what government staff and one of her cabinet colleagues said hours earlier on Monday.

"Independent schools in Alberta will still be required to report to Alberta Education information related to private sources of revenue, including tuition," LaGrange said in an emailed statement Monday evening. "This will continue to be required as part of the audited financial statements they provide to Alberta Education annually.

"This legislation, and the regulation we will be drafting will remove the requirement to report tuition/fee information using a specific Alberta Education developed schedule. This is an example of how we are removing unnecessary red-tape in the Education system."

Bill 21, the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, proposes changes to 15 pieces of legislation from nine government ministries. The bill was introduced in the legislature on Monday.

Materials provided to reporters on the bill and emailed statements said the government will not require private schools, which receive 70 per cent of their funding from the provincial treasury, to report how much they charge for tuition if a new red tape reduction bill is passed by the legislature.

Tanya Fir, the associate minister for red tape reduction, said in a news conference prior to tabling the bill in the legislature that the government doesn't need to know the tuition amounts as they are a private source of funding.

"Our focus of this bill, again, is increasing that accountability around the use of public taxpayer dollars, not private dollars," she said, advising reporters to follow up with the minister of education.

Staff hold reporters earlier on Monday that independent private schools are currently not required to disclose financial information and said Alberta Education will still require only an accounting for the public part of schools' funding through a statement of operations.

LaGrange's statement contradicts that information.

Sarah Hoffman, the NDP opposition critic for education, said the UCP government is deliberately hiding how much these wealthy private schools make in tuition payments from parents.

"As contributors to private school funding, Alberta taxpayers should have a right to know what other revenue streams those schools have and what their balance sheet looks like," she said.

Brad Lafortune, executive director of advocacy group Public Interest Alberta, is concerned about the government's push toward private and charter schools while underfunding the public education system.

"Every single dollar that goes into a private system is a dollar that's taken out of the public system," he said. "And the provincial government shouldn't be prioritizing the expansion of private schools and private school funding at the expense of public education."

The ministries of Environment and Parks, Health, Children's Services, Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development, Municipal Affairs, Service Alberta and Treasury Board and Finance are also seeing legislative changes in the name of reducing red tape.

Bill 21 proposes changes to the Provincial Parks Act and Public Lands Act to allow the government to come up with recreational uses specific to certain areas to avoid one-size-fits-all policies.

A spokesperson said the legislation would allow "place-based provisions that better consider the needs of local and regional stakeholders" but would not take precedence over requirements in existing legislation.

Other changes proposed in Bill 21 include: