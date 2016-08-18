Private schools exempted from reporting tuition amounts under proposed Alberta law

Alberta Education will not require private schools, which receive 70 per cent of their funding from the provincial treasury, to report how much they charge for tuition if a new red tape reduction is passed by the legislature.

Bill 21, the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2022, proposes changes to 15 pieces of legislation from nine government ministries. The bill was introduced in the legislature on Monday.

Tanya Fir, the associate minister for red tape reduction, said the government doesn't need to know the tuition amounts as they are a private source of funding.

Fir said there have been some issues with how a small number of private schools and private daycare operators have used public dollars.

"Our focus of this bill, again, is increasing that accountability around the use of public taxpayer dollars, not private dollars," she said, advising reporters to follow up with the minister of education.

The government further added that independent private schools are not required to disclose financial information.

It said future regulations will compel schools to disclose to parents or post online audited financial statements, salary information and policies and procedures.

Alberta Education will still require only an accounting for the public part of schools' funding through a statement of operations.

The ministries of Environment and Parks, Health, Children's Services, Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development, Municipal Affairs, Service Alberta and Treasury Board and Finance are also seeing legislative changes in the name of reducing red tape.

Bill 21 proposes changes to the Provincial Parks Act and Public Lands Act to allow the government to come up with recreational uses specific to certain areas to avoid one-size-fits-all policies.



A spokesperson said the legislation would allow "place-based provisions that better consider the needs of local and regional stakeholders" but would not take precedence over requirements in existing legislation.

Other changes proposed in Bill 21 include: