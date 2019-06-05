Privacy laws will protect LGBTQ students, UCP says as amended Education Act introduced

Alberta's United Conservative government says privacy legislation will prevent LGBTQ students in gay-straight alliances from being outed, despite proposed changes in education legislation that would end protections enacted by the previous NDP government.

But the NDP Official Opposition says Bill 8, introduced Wednesday in the legislature, would remove protections and scare off kids who want to join GSAs or discourage students from asking for one.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley accused Education Minister Adriana LaGrange of bowing to socially conservative interests in her party.

"You know as many as half of boards will abandon GSAs and you're OK with it, because your values are more important than the safety of those kids," Notley said during question period. "Why not just admit it."

LaGrange said she disagreed with Notley's characterization, saying Alberta privacy legislation would protect students.

"What I heard from students that are in these organizations is that they want balance," LaGrange told the house.

Bill 8 amends the Education Act that was passed but never proclaimed by past Progressive Conservative governments.

The new act does not have the Bill 24 protections enacted by the NDP in the fall of 2017, which made it illegal for teachers to tell a parent if a child has joined a GSA.

The NDP said the change was made to protect students from being outed to their parents before they were comfortable discussing their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Bill 8 does not include that provision. Instead, the government said the relevant privacy legislation — the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act for publicly-funded schools and the Personal Information Protection Act for private schools — would protect students.

No timeline to grant GSA

Under the bill, disclosure would only be allowed if: the school had "credible" information affecting the safety of GSA members; it was needed for law enforcement reasons; or a student was at risk of self-harm.

Students would be still be entitled under the bill to create "inclusion groups," which would include GSAs and queer-straight alliances.

Bill 8 would remove the requirement for principals to "immediately" grant student requests. Students would have to appeal unacceptable delays to the school board and subsequently to the minister.

The legislation does not define timelines for when a GSA must be granted. It would also remove the required language that must appear in "safe and caring" school policies that were prescribed by the previous government.

Bill 8 would remove the caps on the number of charter schools and leave decisions solely up to the minister without a demonstration of "significant" community support.

The legislation would add several new considerations for the minister to use when approving a new charter school.

The applicant would be required to show "collaboration or engagement" with a post-secondary institution or school division, focus on a type of learning or style of instruction not offered by the resident school division and demonstrate the school has "the potential to provide improvements to the education system as a whole."

The UCP government intends to keep changes made by the NDP to how superintendents are compensated, leaving approval of contracts to the minister.

If passed, the Education Act would come into force on Sept. 1.