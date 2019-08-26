Snakes and Ladders, Connect the Dots used to teach students about privacy

Games like Snakes and Ladders and Connect the Dots are being used to teach Alberta students about privacy issues.

A series of activity sheets released Monday is aimed at students in grades 1 to 3.

Privacy authorities across Canada developed the four activity sheets so kids can learn about "making smart privacy choices" online, according to a news release from the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta.

"Privacy education is a topic where everyone seems to be on the same page," Commissioner Jill Clayton said in the release. "Students require knowledge about privacy principles and privacy rights to help them safely navigate their digital world."

The Colour the Tablet activity encourages students to learn about password protection. (The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta) The Colour the Tablet activity, for example, gets kids "to create their own strong, eight-character password by filling in the blanks," the release said.

Other activities like the Word Search game teaches kids about words like "footprint" and "click."

The newly released activity sheets for younger students come after a series of lesson plans on privacy laws and online privacy were developed for students in grades 6 to 12. The lesson plans were released last year and in 2015.

The lesson plans released by the privacy commissioner's office were developed in partnership with federal, provincial and territorial governments, the release said.