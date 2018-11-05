Princess Anne to visit Edmonton this week

Royalty will be visiting Edmonton this week.

Princess Anne will join Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell, and Mayor Don Iveson at Government House Tuesday evening for the announcement of a Commonwealth Walkway for the city.

"The walkway will encourage people of all ages to explore Edmonton's history and Canada's commonwealth heritage while enjoying the recreational benefits that the city's river valley trails have to offer," a news release said Monday.

Specifics of the walkway plan will be developed by a committee led by community leader Dave Mowatt, who was behind the project that brought lights to the High Level Bridge.

The walkway, like the bridge lights project, will be funded by private donors and gifts in-kind.

The Commonwealth Walkway in Edmonton will be the second for Canada, with the first unveiled in Banff in 2017.

While in Edmonton, Princess Anne will also present The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award to 25 young Albertans at a ceremony on Wednesday.

As well, she will attend the 28th Commonwealth Agriculture Conference from Nov. 5 to 8 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. The princess is scheduled to attend their dinner gala on Wednesday.