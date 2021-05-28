Pride Centre of Edmonton to host virtual Pride Month in June

The Pride Centre of Edmonton is taking Pride Month online this June.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the centre had to scale back plans but still wanted to celebrate, it said in a news release Friday.

Beginning on June 4, virtual events will range from a print-making workshop to a virtual prom for queer and gender-diverse youth.

There will also be panels, including a collaboration with the Art Gallery of Alberta where 2SLGBTQIA+ artists with work currently on display at the gallery will discuss their art.

Jamelie Bachaalani, communications manager for the Pride centre, said there is a public perception that it was responsible for planning the Pride Parade, but that has never been its undertaking.

"This year, for us, we really wanted to get the word out first and foremost about what the Pride centre is and what we do," Bachaalani said.

"So we thought what better time to get the word out than during Pride Month."

The centre offers counselling, resources and programming to 2SLGBTQIA+ people of all ages across the city.

While the majority of its programs are on hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions, key services can still be accessed via phone, video, or pre-booked drop-ins at no cost.

More information about special events during Pride Month can be found on the centre's website.