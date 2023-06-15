Pride Corner organizer says repeated restraining orders are 'silencing' group's LGBTQ advocacy

Organizers with Edmonton's Pride Corner say repeated restraining orders against one of their founding members are hampering their advocacy for the city's LGBTQ2S community.

Over the last eight months, three civil restraining orders have been filed against Pride Corner organizer Claire Pearen.

Two of the orders have been dismissed, but the person who filed the second restraining order applied for another just 18 days after a judge dismissed the previous one.

Pearen and other Pride Corner organizers say they know the two people who have filed the orders because they've seen them working with local street preachers.

Pearen initially started protesting street preachers by herself, and by 2020, that grew into a gathering every Friday for the LGBTQ community and allies at the corner of Whyte Avenue and 104th Street.

"For a young person to come out and walk by and see a rainbow and a message of hope, or hear that they're worthy rather than hear that they're going to hell for their existence, then all of it's been worth it," Pearen told CBC.

"It's very scary to be queer right now, and especially a queer youth."

The two women who filed restraining orders both alleged Pearen harassed them while she was engaged in Pride Corner protests, causing them to fear for their safety.

In affidavits filed in response to the restraining orders, Pearen denies making threats or trying to harm either person, and says her aim is to counter "hateful messages against LGBTQ2S+ people" expressed by street preachers.

"Our protests are peaceful and operate within not only the law, but common decency," one of Pearen's affidavits says.

"I have never put my hands on the applicant or another protester. I do not act aggressively towards other people."

Pride Corner organizer Erynn Christie said in addition to the weekly gatherings on Whyte Avenue, a smaller group has been showing up for "pop-up protests" in other places where street preachers evangelize, including downtown.

But when a restraining order is in effect, if Pearen is within 200 metres of the person who filed it, she could be arrested. That means her involvement has been scaled back, and the pop-up protests might not go ahead.

"It's silencing Claire's voice and silencing Pride Corner's voice as a whole, and almost undermining all the work that we have done in the two and a half years to get where we are and be such a pillar within the queer community of Edmonton," Christie said.

Details of the restraining orders

Court documents show the first of three restraining orders was filed against Pearen on Oct. 18, 2022.

The person who filed it alleged Pearen and her friends "verbally accosted" her and a well-known Edmonton street preacher outside City Centre mall, and she feared for her safety due to "harassment, stalking and public bullying."

In an affidavit in response, Pearen denied threatening her or showing aggression. But the order remained in place until March 8. According to a Court of King's Bench Justice order that vacated the restraining order, the person who filed it consented to end it.

Three weeks later, a different woman filed another civil restraining order.

"Every time when my friends and I go downtown, Claire with her friends come and harass us," Christian evangelist Olga Polgornaja wrote in her March 30 application.

She said Pearen caused her emotional distress by screaming, dancing around her with loud music and signs and "shaking her hands in front of [her] face." She said she feared Pearen would find her address and confront her at her home.

On May 12, Court of King's Bench Justice Thomas Rothwell dismissed the restraining order, saying there was no suggestion that Pearen posed a legitimate risk or that she had ever tried to go to Polgornaja's home.

"It's clear to me that this is a situation of one group, being the Pride group, engaging in a counterprotest or communicating a message that is different than the message that the applicant seeks to support," he said, according to a court transcript.

"These are two groups of contrary views and are expressing those views forcefully. I don't find that this is an appropriate use of a restraining order and I am going to vacate the restraining order effective today."

Polgornaja then filed a new restraining order on May 30.

She told CBC on Tuesday that she applied again because she believes the dismissal of the order was an error.

"I'm just talking to people who want to talk, just 'Jesus loves you' and share the gospel of Jesus Christ with love and peace," she said.

"I did not do anything wrong. And she [is] just harassing me, insulting me."

Situation is 'weaponization' of legal system: lawyer

Defence lawyer Avnish Nanda is representing Pearen. He said the repeated restraining orders amount to a "weaponization" of the legal system.

"The civil restraining order process was never intended for this purpose," he said.

Nanda said that since Pearen is one of the main Pride Corner organizers, when she can't attend events, it has a major effect on the organization.

"Our court system is so delayed that before [the order] reaches a judge to actually figure out if this is lawful or not, a restraining order will be in place preventing Pride Corner activities for four to eight months."

Pearen's affidavit in response to the second restraining order contends that the applications are a "co-ordinated attempt" to prevent her protests.

She also says being prevented from challenging the street preachers' views, which are sometimes broadcast on speaker systems, has had a negative effect on her as a member of the queer community.

Polgornaja denied that her restraining orders are part of a tactic, or that someone else asked her to file them.

A hearing on her second restraining order was set for Monday, but it was rescheduled to July 5 so Polgornaja's lawyer can attend.