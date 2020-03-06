Presumptive case of COVID-19 reported in Edmonton

Alberta's chief medical officer of health has announced a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in the province, this time in the Edmonton health zone.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Friday a man who lives in the Edmonton zone tested positive for COVID-19. The man had visited Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio, before returning to Alberta on Feb. 28.

Health officials are currently identifying close contacts of the man, and asking them self-isolate at home.

On Thursday, health officials announced that a woman in her 50s who lives in Calgary had contracted coronavirus. She is currently in isolation at home, Hinshaw said.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 51 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including presumptive cases.

Earlier Friday, Premier Jason Kenney commented on the first presumptive case in Calgary.

"Obviously we are concerned about this initial presumptive case," Kenney said. "Given the breadth of this virus around the world, [it was] likely inevitable that we would see some manifestation of it here in Alberta. But, again, we are assured by our world-leading public health officials and emergency response officials that Alberta is well prepared for this."

Effective immediately, the provincial government is asking all travellers returning from outside of Canada to monitor their symptoms. Those people should self-isolate and call Health Link at 811 if they experience flu-like symptoms.

Risk of exposure to coronavirus is still considered low, the Alberta government said in a news release.