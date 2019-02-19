Premier Rachel Notley updates Alberta's progress buying railcars to ship crude
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is set to update the progress of negotiations to buy thousands of railcars to help transport the province's oil to market.
Notley is holding a news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. MT, which will be livestreamed here.
In late November, Notley announced that within "a few weeks" her government would unveil a plan to buy as many as 7,000 tank cars to meet its goal of shipping an additional 120,000 barrels of oil a day by train.
The plan could include 80 locomotives, with each train pulling 100 to 120 cars.
The government says the trains are needed in light of a backlog of oil in the province and lack of pipeline space to export it.
The news conference comes three days after 37 train cars carrying crude oil derailed near a village in western Manitoba early Saturday.
CN crews continue to clean up the spill that occurred on a ranch near St. Lazare, about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.