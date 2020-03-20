Premier Jason Kenney to update province's response to COVID-19
Kenney will speak at 2 p.m. from the Alberta legislature
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is holding a media availability Monday to talk about the latest developments in the province's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
You can watch the news conference here, beginning at 2 p.m.
In a Facebook message Monday, Kenney said Alberta has run nearly 27,000 COVID-19 tests, the highest number of tests per capita in North America and the third-highest per capita in the world.
He referenced the new testing protocols unveiled Monday morning by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
"Today, we announced we will continue with robust testing, while ensuring its focus is on those highest at risk," Kenney said in his post.
"As Dr. Hinshaw has said, we don't have the ability to test every Albertan with a cough or a cold — but you don't need a test result to do the right thing."
"If you're returning from international travel, or have mild symptoms, you need to stay home and self-isolate to help prevent the spread of #COVID19AB."
