Premier Jason Kenney to snowbirds: Go straight home

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a strong message for snowbirds returning to the province from south of the Canada-U.S. border: Go straight home.

With "tens of thousands" of Albertans scrambling to get back home from where they have been wintering in the U.S., Kenney on Monday said snowbirds must go straight home without making any stops.

"We need to send a message to all of them that they must self-isolate at their home immediately upon their return to Alberta," Kenney said.

"It doesn't mean going to the grocery store; it does not mean going to the kennel to pick up your dog; it does not mean dropping your RV off at a service company to be serviced; it does not mean going and visit the grand kids."

"It means one thing and one thing only."

"We will not tolerate people coming in from overseas and mixing with the general population."

Kenney is holding a media availability Monday to talk about the latest developments in the province's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the news conference here, beginning at 2 p.m.

In a Facebook message Monday, Kenney said Alberta has run nearly 27,000 COVID-19 tests, the highest number of tests per capita in North America and the third-highest per capita in the world.

He referenced the new testing protocols unveiled Monday morning by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

The new protocols will give priority to people who are most at risk of developing extreme symptoms or infecting others in the community.

"Today, we announced we will continue with robust testing, while ensuring its focus is on those highest at risk," Kenney said in his post.

"As Dr. Hinshaw has said, we don't have the ability to test every Albertan with a cough or a cold — but you don't need a test result to do the right thing."

"If you're returning from international travel, or have mild symptoms, you need to stay home and self-isolate to help prevent the spread of #COVID19AB."