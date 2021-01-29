Premier Jason Kenney to announce support for Alberta's 'critical workers'

Premier Jason Kenney will hold a news conference Wednesday about the government's plan to support "hundreds of thousands of critical workers" who are providing services to Albertans during the pandemic.

Kenney will be joined by Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping.

The news conference starts at 1 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last May that the provinces had agreed to collectively pitch in $1 billion to bolster $3 billion in federal funds that would boost the pay of essential workers.

While other provinces accessed all or half of the matching federal funds by September, Alberta was the sole exception, having accessed just $47 million of its $347-million allocation.

The Alberta NDP released an economic analysis this week that it said showed the government's decision to delay in taking full advantage of the federal wage top-up funding will cost Alberta $401 million in GDP and 1,700 jobs by the end of 2021.

Leader Rachel Notley presented the findings of the analysis in Calgary on Tuesday, and questioned why the UCP had not taken full advantage of the eligible funding for Alberta.

"Essential workers have been working on the front lines of this pandemic. They risk their health every single day," Notley said.

"The federal program is put in place to ensure that essential workers are properly compensated for the risk that they take to do their job … and for some reason, [Premier] Jason Kenney has been dragging his feet."

Copping's press secretary Adrienne South said Tuesday afternoon that the UCP has supported essential workers through wage increases.

She also said that the party is working with the federal government to access the remainder of the funds.

"Since the initial announcement of the federal wage top-up program, Alberta's government has been working with Ottawa to get the dollars available to Alberta workers," South said.

"In June 2020 government introduced a wage top-up for health-care aides in contracted care homes across the province. Since that time, we have continued to negotiate with Ottawa on how to deliver the remainder of funds available to Albertans. We will have more details to share in the very near future."