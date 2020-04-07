Premier Jason Kenney to address Albertans about COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney will make a televised address to the province Tuesday evening to update Albertans about what to expect in the coming months as his government works to contain the spread of coronavirus and shore up a floundering economy.

"I'll share our plan of action for the weeks and months ahead, with a view of when we will be able to [return to] some kind of normal again," Kenney said Tuesday morning on his Twitter account.

"It will also reveal more about the serious economic challenges we face together."

During Monday's daily update about COVID-19 with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical health officer, Kenney referenced the upcoming Easter weekend and cautioned Albertans against social gatherings. The peak of the provincial outbreak is likely weeks away, Kenney said.

"How high that peak goes then depends on how people conduct themselves now," he said.

In a Facebook post published late Monday, Kenney said his address will include "projections and modelling from Alberta Health Services on where we are at, where we are headed, and the important role physical distancing will play in the outcome."

Hinshaw will not hold an availability on Tuesday. Updated information about the spread of the virus will be published on the province's website at 3:45 p.m.

As of Monday, there were 1,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Twenty-four people have died from the illness and 361 have recovered.

The premier's address will be carried live at 6:02 p.m. It will be livestreamed on CBC's website and broadcast on CBC Television and CBC Radio.