Premier Jason Kenney plus top ministers, health officials to update Albertans on COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Kenney and Hinshaw will be joined by Health Minister Jason Copping, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live here.

CBC Radio will also carry the news conference live across Alberta.

Tuesday's news conference comes on the heels of the Opposition NDP urging Kenney to use the military to do contact tracing for COVID-19 in schools, where positive cases are increasing among elementary students, NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman said Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Alberta ended contact tracing in schools and lifted a mandatory requirement for students to isolate after close contact with a positive case.

An advocacy group called Support Our Students, which is tracking COVID-19 cases in Alberta schools, said almost 10 per cent of elementary and secondary schools have active outbreaks.

R-value below 1

Alberta reported 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province released three days of data from the weekend. The province also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 2,752.

As of Monday's update, there were 20,674 active cases in Alberta. There were 1,079 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, including 257 in intensive care.

For the first time in months, Alberta reported an R-value below 1, which means transmission is no longer growing. The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case.

Thanksgiving ahead

Alberta is heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend with restrictions on both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Current guidelines allow vaccinated people to gather indoors, but with limits. The rules permit indoor gatherings of no more than two households to a maximum of 10 vaccinated people. There are no restrictions on children under 12.

Indoor social gatherings are not permitted for vaccine-eligible people who are unvaccinated.

Up to 200 people can gather outdoors with two-metre physical distancing measures in effect at all times.