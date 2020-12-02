Premier Jason Kenney, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, are meeting Thursday to figure out how to respond to the province's accelerating number of COVID-19 cases.

Kenney and Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here live.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 8,350 active cases of the illness, the highest count since Jan. 25 and more than double February's low of just over 4,000.

Kenney blamed the rising numbers on Albertan's apathy and fatigue.

"We think a lot of the spread that is happening now is because people have become tired of all of this," he said Wednesday. "They've either kind of forgotten about the guidelines or they just wished them away."

Kenney asked Albertans not to socialize outside of their family group over the Easter weekend.

The province is contending with rising hospitalization numbers and a surge in cases linked to variants of concern — trends that have delayed plans for further easing public health restrictions.

There are 301 people in hospital with the disease, 63 of them in intensive care.

Variants of concern now account for one-third of active cases of COVID-19 in the province.