Premier Jason Kenney, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by two government ministers and the province's chief medical officer of health at a Tuesday afternoon update on COVID-19 in the province.

Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be joined by Jason Copping, who was recently appointed as the minister of health, along with Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu.

The news conference gets underway at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here.

The fourth wave of COVID-19 has put extreme pressure on Alberta's health-care system. As of Monday's update, there were 21,307 active cases, and 1,063 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 265 in intensive care beds.

One week ago, the province formally requested help from the federal government, asking for help airlifting COVID-19 patients to other provinces and providing ICU-registered nurses and respiratory therapists.