Premier-designate Jason Kenney names senior members of staff

Alberta premier-designate Jason Kenney has recruited senior aides to former B.C. premier Christy Clark and former prime minister Stephen Harper to serve as key members of his political team.

Howard Anglin, Harper's former deputy chief of staff, was named Monday as Kenney's principal secretary. Anglin was chief of staff to Kenney when the UCP leader was minister of citizenship, immigration and multiculturalism in Harper's government.

Katy Merrifield, who was communications director to former B.C. premier Christy Clark, will be the executive director of communications and planning in the new government.

Kenney is keeping some familiar faces from the United Conservative Party caucus: Jamie Huckabay will remain his chief of staff, and Christine Myatt will continue as his press secretary. Myatt will also take on the role of deputy director of communications.

Huckabay became chief of staff in August 2018 after Nick Koolsbergen was moved to lead the UCP election team as campaign director.

David Knight Legg is leading the transition team.

"This group of talented, passionate individuals has the right mix of public and private-sector experience. Each will be a tremendous asset as we begin to action our ambitious, jobs-focused agenda," Kenney said in a news release.

"I have no doubt that together, this team will help to deliver on our promise to get Alberta back to work."

The UCP won 63 seats in the April 16 election and will form a majority government. Kenney and his cabinet will be sworn in on April 30.

Last Thursday, political staff from the outgoing NDP government were let go. The NDP, led by Rachel Notley, will serve as Alberta's Official Opposition when the legislature sits in the third week of May.