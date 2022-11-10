Premier Danielle Smith consulting with former Trump adviser could affect health system, NDP says

Alberta's Opposition leader said Premier Danielle Smith is not leading a government guided by science by consulting a former COVID-19 medical adviser of former U.S. president Donald Trump, who calls vaccines "bioweapons".

"[Dr. Paul Alexander] is a conspiracy theorist whose ideas have been discredited by all reasonable folks in the scientific and medical community," NDP Leader Rachel Notley said on Wednesday after delivering a speech addressed to the Rural Municipalities of Alberta convention.

"The very act of suggesting that she will be consulting with him is going to destabilize our health-care system," Notley said.

"It's going to make folks on the front line worry even more that they cannot count on this government to make the kinds of science-based decisions that we need to start restoring health-care services to so many Alberta families."

Notley is calling for Smith to revoke the invitation to Alexander and reveal the names of the medical professionals Smith said are now advising her on public health policy.

Smith's office has declined for five days to explain why and what advice she is seeking to learn from Alexander or who is on her health advisory team.

Smith did not make herself available to reporters on Tuesday night after winning a seat in the legislature in a byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat. She also declined to speak to reporters after a speech in Medicine Hat on Wednesday morning.

Her office did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

United Conservative Party Leader and Premier Danielle Smith celebrates her win in a byelection in Medicine Hat, Alta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The Alexander issue made headlines after Smith announced it during a discussion about COVID-19 response in a byelection candidates' debate last Thursday.

Smith told the audience, "I've got a group of doctors advising me and I know that they've already reached out to Dr. Paul Alexander, so I'm interested in hearing what he has to say."

Alexander is a one-time professor at McMaster University.

He is an outspoken critic of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and the usefulness of health restrictions while expounding on herd immunity to handle the pandemic.

The NDP says the invitation is part of a concerning pattern of anti-science attitudes from Smith that can have profound ramifications on a health system Smith has promised to radically reorganize by mid-January.

Smith has been sharply critical of COVID-19 health restrictions and vaccine mandates and has promised Alberta will not pursue such measures again. Last year she pushed for ivermectin to be used as a COVID-19 cure, a treatment since debunked.

Last month she reiterated that she is guided on COVID-19 policy by the Great Barrington Declaration and the responses of Sweden, Florida and South Dakota.

Those countries and states urged protecting the old and frail but otherwise letting COVID-19 run free in society to develop herd immunity and prevent off-shoot consequences of lockdowns that include isolation, joblessness, domestic assault and drug abuse. It came at the expense of comparatively higher COVID case and death rates.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, has called the Barrington Declaration scientifically flawed and logistically unworkable, echoing similar assessments of academics and the World Health Organization.

On her first day as premier on Oct. 11, Smith announced Hinshaw would be removed from her post and replaced by a team of advisers reporting to Smith.

Smith has also promised to reorganize the governance structure of Alberta Health Services by mid-January. She blamed the current establishment for forcing its workers to get COVID-19 vaccines and for failing Albertans when the health system came close to collapse during multiple waves of the pandemic.

Health focus

Smith, in her byelection victory speech on Tuesday, promised to add more staff to the front lines and reduce management bureaucracy to fix a system floundering with a shortage of family doctors, ambulance bottlenecks and emergency wait times in the hourly double digits.

Notley, in her speech to the Rural Municipalities Association, said her party would start a massive recruitment strategy for health professionals, with details to be released in the coming weeks.

Paul McLauchlin, president of the association, said the suffering in emergency wards needs to be addressed first.

"I've had folks show up at the hospital in Red Deer [and sitting] for 17 hours," McLauchlin said.

"That front end — we need to be better."