Alberta will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, gyms Feb. 8, premier says

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province will begin easing restrictions on Feb. 8 as part of a new "path forward for easing COVID-19 health restrictions, with clear benchmarks for hospitalizations."

A detailed plan for gradually reopening businesses in the province was outlined by the premier, in which decreasing hospitalization numbers will trigger new levels of restrictions being lifted. The first businesses to benefit are restaurants and gyms.

"It is important that we show Albertans that there is a path forward," Kenney said at a news conference Friday.

"But this must be done carefully, slowly and in a way that's driven not by opinions but by data."

Hospitalizations will be the key metric for easing restrictions further, he said, supplemented by daily numbers and case growth.

"We chose hospitalizations because it's a clear indicator of health-care capacity," Kenney said. "It's also a lagging indicator, which means it gives us a better idea of how relaxations affect the health-care system."

Daily case numbers and case growth are leading metrics that better reflect recent transmission trends, he said.

Those statistics "will be used to guide decisions around the need to pause further relaxations, or potentially to increase restrictions if the virus once again poses a growing threat."

If cases of COVID-19 surge again, restrictions will reimposed, he said.

"If we start moving once again toward exponential growth like we saw in November, December, and if somehow one of these new viral variants takes hold in our community and begins to spread at rates seen in some other parts of the world, we will have to impose stronger restrictions again.

Restaurants, gyms first up

Under the plan, when hospitalizations decrease below 600, the province will consider easing restrictions on school-related indoor and outdoor children's sport and performance activities, indoor personal fitness places (one-on-one and by appointment only), and on restaurants, cafes and pubs.

Currently, there are 594 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 110 of them in intensive care. That number is what is allowing Step 1 of the reopening to begin on Feb. 8.

"Now these activities will still be bound by clear limitations," Kenney said. "For example, there will be physical distancing requirements, activity restrictions, group size limitations and masking amongst other mandatory measures."

When hospitalizations fall below 450, restrictions will eased on retail businesses, community halls and hotels, banquet halls and conference centres.

Below 300, restrictions will loosen on places of worship, adult team sports, public attractions, theatres, casinos and libraries will be eased.

All other activities — including festivals, weddings and sporting events —will have to wait until hospitalizations drop below 150.

"We must do this in a careful, gradual, stepped approach," Kenney said. "We have to be careful and deliberate and allow for the full 21 days to elapse between measures."

Kenney asked Albertans to not take today's announcement as encouragement to return to normal patterns of socializing and social interaction.

"If we make that mistake what will happen is we'll lose the progress that we made to date, we'll start piling up more pressure on our hospitals again. Avoiding that fate is in all of our hands collectively."

Growing impatience

The last week of January had been a frustrating one for Albertans who are growing impatient with COVID-19 and the ongoing health restrictions.

On Monday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced a variant of the COVID-19 virus known for its ease of transmission appears to have already entered the broader population, with one of the 20 known cases in the province found in an individual who had no link to international travel.

Health officials are worried the B117 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, may lead to a new surge of COVID-19 cases.

Two more cases of the B117 variant have been identified, both related to original case, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday.

On Thursday, the province learned it will be getting far fewer doses of vaccine than expected due to a national shortage. Canada's main supplier of vaccine Pfizer is upgrading its Belgian plant to increase manufacturing capacity.

The shortage left the province unable to give a first dose to even one person this week.

To date, 101,123 Albertans have been vaccinated, with about 12,000 of them having received the required second dose.

On a positive note, the number of cases in the province continues its downward trend.

Alberta reported 8,041 active cases Thursday, with 591 people in hospital — 112 of them in intensive care. Seven new deaths brought the total to 1,606.