Alberta premier, health minister and AHS president to provide COVID-19 update

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and other government officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Thursday afternoon.

Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Jason Copping and Alberta Health Services president Dr. Verna Yiu.

Public service commissioner Tim Grant will also participate.

The news conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

CBC Radio will carry the update live across the province.

The premier joined the last COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, announcing new provincial regulations that would ban protests from blocking access to hospitals. No new restrictions were brought forward.

Both the Canadian Medical Association and the Alberta Medical Association have issued calls for short, controlled lockdowns to protect the province's struggling health-care system.

Embattled hospitals

Unvaccinated patients continue to put a strain on hospital resources.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Alberta Health Services said it had 373 ICU beds open across the province.

The total included 200 additional spaces, a 115-per-cent increase over the baseline of 173.

AHS has opened 22 extra ICU surge spaces in the past seven days, spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an emailed statement.

There were 309 patients in ICU, the vast majority COVID positive, Williamson said. The number of ICU patients has increased by six per cent in the past seven days, he said.

Across Alberta, ICU capacity is currently at 83 per cent. Without the surge beds, capacity would be at 179 per cent, AHS said.

Here is how ICU beds and capacity break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 137 ICU beds, including 71 additional spaces. Operating at 79 per cent capacity.

Edmonton zone: 158 ICU beds, including 86 additional spaces. Operating at 86 per cent capacity.

Central zone: 267 ICU beds, including 15 additional spaces. Operating at 77 per cent capacity.

South zone: 36 ICU beds, including 19 additional spaces. Operating at 81 per cent capacity.

North zone: 15 ICU spaces split between Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray, including nine additional ICU spaces. Operating at 100 per cent capacity.

As of Wednesday, there were 20,306 active cases in Alberta with 1083 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 268 in ICU.