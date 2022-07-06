Pre-trial release denied for man charged with abducting, sexually abusing Edmonton girl

An Oregon man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Edmonton girl has been denied release from custody before his jury trial next month.

A U.S. federal judge in Portland, Ore., denied Noah Madrano's release during a hearing Wednesday.

Madrano's lawyer Greg Oliveros argued the Oregon native "would not be out in the community running around and would have limited access to a computer."

But the prosecutor for the government argued against his release and said that Madrano, 41, tried to convince his father over the phone to sneak him a hard drive in prison that was filled with child pornography.

According to court documents, Madrano sexually exploited a 13-year-old Edmonton girl for over a year before travelling to Canada to meet her, sexually abuse her, abduct her to the U.S., and continue to abuse her.

Madrano pleaded not guilty on Monday to the six federal charges he's facing.

The girl, who is not being identified by CBC, was rescued when Madrano was arrested and taken into custody in Oregon City on July 2.

The girl's father read a statement before the court Wednesday, urging the judge not to consider granting Madrano's release or decreasing his $500,000 bail.

"This man has shattered our family… she was taken in person and in spirit, this man left us a shell of what she used to be," the father said.

Oliveros argued that even if he is not released from custody that the judge should consider reducing his bail, although the bid was previously rejected in August.

He added that Madrano would obey the law if released on a reduced bail posted by his father, because he would not take advantage of his parent's money.

But the prosecutor argued that Madrano had used plenty of his parents' money over the years, including to create his own production company, which he alleges Madrano used for producing child pornography.

When relaying her decision to not release Madrano, the federal judge said the prosecutor proved no condition or combination of conditions would assure the safety of the community if Madrano were to be released.

"Suffice to say this is the worst case, rather these are some of the worst allegations I have ever heard," Judge Youlee Yim You told the court.

Madrano will also be undergoing a psychosexual evaluation, which prompted the judge to mention she would refuse inpatient care depending on the outcome.

"No child is safe. He will stop at nothing to get what he wants. He is dangerous," the victim's father said.

A five-day jury trial is set to begin on December 13, 2022. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

If convicted, Madrano faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum.