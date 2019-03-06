UCP sends 'cease and desist' letter to embattled MLA

An Independent MLA who filed a complaint with the RCMP about the United Conservative Party leadership race says his former party has sent him a cease and desist letter.

Prab Gill has accused UCP Leader Jason Kenney's campaign team of tinkering with the voting system to favour the eventual winner during the 2017 leadership contest.

Gill has asked both the RCMP and Alberta's elections commissioner to investigate the race, which Kenney won handily over two other contestants.

"Kenney and UCP sent me a cease and desist order," Gill said during an interview with CBC News. "They [the UCP] want to use the court system to shut down a whistleblower."

Gill said the letter was sent to him last week.

Video posted

Independent MLA Prab Gill says he is being bullied and intimidated by the UCP (CBC)

The MLA for Calgary-Greenway resigned from the UCP caucus in July amid allegations of ballot stuffing following a June 30 constituency association meeting.

News of the cease and desist order came one day after an edited video was posted on social media by Unite Alberta, the official Twitter account for Kenney's office.

The black-and-white, slow-motion video shows Jeremy Nolais — director of issues management in the office of Premier Rachel Notley — walking out of Gill's MLA office in the Federal Building. It shows Gill emerging later from the same office.

The silent video is 51 seconds long and contains captions, along with a message raising the question of whether Gill intends to join the NDP.

Gill, who has said he will not seek re-election this spring, called the video "creepy" and said it was an attempt to intimidate an MLA who was doing his job.

The meeting with Nolais, said Gill, was about funding for a high school in his riding.

"Three UCP staff members camping outside on taxpayers dime, trying to videotape who comes and who goes outside my office — this is crazy," said Gill, who expressed concern that what he called "Trump-style politics" are being used in Alberta.

UCP defends video

The UCP said there was nothing strange about the video, and characterized the meeting between Nolais and Gill as "not normal."

"This is in a common area in the building, it's not a normal thing to see a senior adviser to the premier of Alberta leaving an independent MLA's office in the Federal Building," said UCP house leader Jason Nixon.

"Someone who was standing there found it interesting and took a tape of it."

Nixon said the NDP government does similar things "all the time" and added that MLAs are aware they could be videotaped at any moment.

Kenney has strenuously denounced Gill's accusations, calling him a "discredited politician."

​The UCP has not responded to questions about the nature of the cease and desist letter Gill said he received.