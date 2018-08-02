Roads cleared, most power returned as crews work to repair downtown water main

The power remains out at a 12-storey office tower near 108th Street and Jasper Avenue on Thursday morning, after a water main break Wednesday wreaked havoc in the area.

Epcor crews had been working through the night to get the lights back after almost 500 customers lost their power, said spokesperson Tim le Riche.

The water main still needs repairing and Epcor has brought water tanks to the area for residents who need access to potable water.

The break flooded roads around the busy intersection and forced the evacuation of several buildings.