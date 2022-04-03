Potential Alberta Olympians get scouted at RBC Training Ground

Olympic hopefuls in Edmonton got the chance to show their stuff on Saturday at the University of Alberta's Foote Field.

RBC Training ground is in its seventh year, and scouts athletes with Olympic potential across the country.

Athletes do four tests: a beep test, sprint test, pull test, and vertical jump.

Between the last two Olympic Games, RBC had scouted 13 Canadian athletes that made it, according to Ashley Hudson, performance services coordinator with the Canadian Sport Institute.

"I think it's so cool. I wish this was around when I was an athlete," Hudson said.

"It just gives them an opportunity to see what else is out there and test their abilities in different areas they may not have thought of trying out for before."

The program accepts people between the ages of 14 and 25.

Twenty-one-year-old Anne-Marie Dumont of Edmonton said the event was really well organized and that it was a great atmosphere.

"It went really well. I was a bit nervous at the beginning, it's my first time doing this event," she said Saturday.

She said it's been her dream since she was a little girl to go to the Olympics. She said she'd likely compete in speed skating.

"So it was just a really good event to compare where I'm at and with the results I had today, I'm sure that if I keep working, I'm not that far."