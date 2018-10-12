Alberta RCMP want 1 in 3 officers trained to test for cannabis impairment by 2020

With cannabis becoming legal in less than a week, the Alberta RCMP says it's on track to reach its target of having one third of its members trained to carry out field sobriety tests by 2020.

"While the laws surrounding cannabis in Canada are evolving, little has changed for the RCMP when it comes to how to test for drug-impaired driving," Chief Supt. Brad Mueller said in a news release Friday.

In Alberta, the RCMP operates 113 detachments with more than 4,200 employees.

To prepare for legalization of cannabis as of Oct. 17, the RCMP says it has increased officers in the areas of prevention and engagement, intelligence, security screening and training.

"Police have used various investigative techniques to determine sobriety since the 1920s," said Insp. Steve Daley with K Division traffic services.

"Keeping roads and highways safe for all Albertans has always been a vital part of the provincial policing mandate."

The RCMP is hosting a news conference Friday afternoon to talk about the impact of cannabis on drivers and the police service.

The event will include an interactive demonstration of a drug-impaired driving Checkstop.