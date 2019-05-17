Postmedia hires former Kenney chief of staff to lobby on 'energy war room'

Canadian news media company Postmedia has hired Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's former chief of staff to lobby the new United Conservative government on how it could be involved with the new "energy war room" promised by Kenney during the recent Alberta election campaign.

Nick Koolsbergen became chief of staff for Kenney after he won the UCP leadership in fall of 2017. Koolsbergen left that position in August 2018 to manage the UCP election campaign.

After the UCP won 63 of 87 seats on April 16, Koolsbergen said he was moving into the private sector. He announced the formation of Wellington Advocacy with former Stephen Harper policy director Rachel Curran on May 6. Koolsbergen is also a veteran of Harper's PMO.

Postmedia owns newspapers across Canada including the Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, Calgary Herald and the Calgary Sun.

"Postmedia has engaged Wellington Advocacy with respect to the commercial content area of the business and the previously announced Alberta government's energy war room," Phyllise Gelfand, Postmedia's vice-president of communications, said in a statement Friday.

The organization's Content Works division, which is separate from its news division, does content marketing, branded content and native advertising for corporate clients.

During the election campaign, Kenney promised to set up a "war room" to counter "lies" told about Alberta's energy ministry. Energy Minister Sonya Savage said Tuesday that more information would be coming about the war room next week.

In a document filed Thursday with Alberta's lobbyist registry, Koolsbergen indicated he planned to talk to Premier Kenney's office and various government ministries about "ways Postmedia could be involved in the government's energy war room."

Curran said Wellington Advocacy doesn't comment publicly on its clients or the work it does for them.

"However, speaking generally, Wellington Advocacy was founded to help companies and candidates win high-stakes campaigns," she said in a statement.

"We engage in a range of advocacy work nationally to achieve the best policy and political outcomes for our clients, and we look forward to expanding upon our record of success. In particular, we look forward to doing everything we can to get the economy back on track for Canadian workers."

Heather Sweet, the NDP's critic for democracy and ethics, said she finds Postmedia's hiring of a partisan lobbyist "deeply troubling" but isn't worried about the chain's Alberta political coverage.

"We remain confident in the impartiality of the journalists in the Edmonton and Calgary newsrooms," Sweet said in a statement.