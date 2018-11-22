Postal workers rally at Edmonton Liberal MP's office

Canada Post workers in Edmonton rallied at Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault's constituency office Thursday in response to the federal government's back-to-work legislation being tabled in the House of Commons earlier in the day.

Dozens of members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers protested outside Boissault's office on 124th Street.

"We're looking for our liberal MPs to not legislate us back to work," said CUPW Edmonton president Nancy Dodsworth.

The workers were seeking a meeting with Boissonault, who did speak to a small group of union representatives by phone.

The labour dispute between CUPW and Canada Post is in its fifth week and has included rotating strikes across the country by thousands of unionized workers.