Positive reviews as Albertans book appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine

Despite a high volume of calls from Albertans trying to book appointments for the newest vaccine to arrive in the province, people who got through told CBC News the process went smoothly

As of Wednesday morning, Albertans born in 1957, and First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1972, were able to book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

By 2:30 p.m., more than 11,500 people had booked appointments, Alberta Health Services said.

Joanna Gray, whose parents live in Edmonton, said they were both able to get through by phone fairly quickly.

"[AHS] said that the phone line was going to take a bit of time, like maybe more than an hour, but they got in after maybe 20 or 15 minutes," she said.

Both are now scheduled to get their shots on Monday.

"They're a bit older, they're 63 so I'm just excited that they can get protected," Gray said. "The fact that they can breathe a little bit easier knowing that they won't get infected somehow is nice."

Gray said she isn't too worried about what type of vaccine her parents receive.

"I know that AstraZeneca — the efficacy says that it's somewhere 60, 65 per cent, something like that — but I know there's also a lot of evidence that it still eliminates any serious complications or death," she said.

"I don't think they have any concerns, I don't have any concerns; the fact that they can get any vaccine early is great."

Edmontonian Mike Brett opted to book his appointment online and was also pleased with the process.

AHS recently upgraded the online booking tool to increase capacity and added queuing technology so those booking know how long the wait is. The tool has the capacity to book approximately 5,000 individuals per hour.

"Right at 8 a.m. I went to the website and boom I was in, and it told me I was number 376 in the waiting line," Brett said.

"It was very smooth; you can watch your number countdown as you get closer and closer to zero, and once you countdown to zero you're transferred to a web screen where you fill in your personal information and then they proceed to suggest an appointment for you."

Brett had booked an appointment for his parents in British Columbia earlier in the week and said that process was much more difficult.

"That was a mind destroying, hideous event," he said.

"It was by phone only. You phone a number and have to listen to a 57-second message before you find out if you've been connected.

'So I listened to a 57-second message for five hours straight before I got through. If Albertans are feeling a little hard done by, don't move to B.C."

News that the process was going smoothly in Alberta on Wednesday comes as a relief after problems with the initial launch of the appointment booking system in late February.

The site crashed repeatedly and the 811 phone line jammed as Albertans tried for hours to book appointments.

It prompted AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu to release a statement acknowledging the anger felt by seniors and their families who ran into technical difficulties.

"I want to publicly and personally apologize to anyone who experienced frustration, anger, or worry over what should be a hopeful time in the pandemic response," she said at the time, adding that they were looking at how to be more efficient.

While that goal appears to have been achieved, AHS still recommends booking during off peak times, after 5 p.m. and before 7 a.m.

The province is expecting 58,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week and more doses next week. Pending vaccine supply, Albertans born between 1958-1971 will be offered a chance to book in the coming days.

For those who'd prefer to wait for a different vaccine, AHS estimates it will be at least May before they'll be able to offer those immunizations.