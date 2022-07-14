Alberta motorists advised to plan for road closures during visit of Pope Francis

The forthcoming visit by Pope Francis to Alberta in less than two weeks will trigger rolling road closures in Edmonton and nearby communities.

Roadways including Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) Highway will be shut down temporarily as the pontiff tours Edmonton and area communities from July 24 to 27, the provincial government said in a news release Thursday.

The Alberta government is providing logistical support during the papal visit, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the province.

Access to local highways will be restricted during various tour stops and drivers are being encouraged to check road reports for updates during the visit.

"While the government is working to minimize disruptions for travellers on Alberta highways along the papal motorcade routes, motorists can expect delays due to rolling road closures and should use alternate routes where possible," the news release said.

"Delays can also be expected on area highways due to increased traffic generated by the events."

Pope Francis, who is expected to make an apology to Indigenous people for harm caused to them by the Roman Catholic Church, will take part in events in Edmonton, Maskwacis and Lac Ste. Anne.

More than 120,000 visitors are expected to attend the papal events, including 15,000 at Maskwacis and 25,000 at Lac Ste. Anne, the province said.

Around 80,000 people are expected to attend a mass at Commonwealth Stadium while 775 are expected to attend a ceremony at Sacred Heart Church in central Edmonton.

More details on preparations for the trip are expected to be released at a news conference hosted by the Archdiocese of Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Road closures

July 24 – Pope Francis arrives

Expect highway closures and limited access to the QEII when the Pope travels from the Edmonton International Airport to his destination in Edmonton.

July 25 – Maskwacis

Expect restricted access to the QEII and highways 611 and 2A in the vicinity of Ponoka, Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin.

July 26 – Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage

Expect highway closures and limited access along highways 16, 43 and 633 when the Pope travels between Edmonton and Lac Ste. Anne.

July 27 – Pope Francis departs

Expect highway closures and limited access to the QEII when the Pope travels from Edmonton to the airport.

The Canadian visit will conclude July 29 after visits to Quebec City and Iqaluit.