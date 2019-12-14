Poor roads possible factor in Strathcona County double fatal collision: RCMP

Two women were killed in a collision east of Edmonton on Friday.

The women were driver and passenger in a Nissan Versa that collided with a pick-up at about 4:15 p.m. on Highway 14 near Range Road 221, according to RCMP Alberta Cpl. Shawn French. Strathcona RCMP officers responded to the scene.

"It doesn't look like drugs and alcohol were a factor, but it appears weather and poor driving conditions were," French said in a phone interview Saturday.

The women were declared deceased on scene. The truck's driver, a man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

French said Saturday morning that while the scene has been cleared, the investigation is ongoing.

The collision site, near the hamlet of South Cooking Lake, Alta., is about 30 kilometres east of Edmonton.