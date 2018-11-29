Ponoka threatens to withhold taxes until province offers new cash for rec facility

The Town of Ponoka, Alta., is threatening to withhold education property taxes until the province agrees to new funding for a recreation facility.

Ponoka Town Council passed a motion, effective Jan. 1, saying the town will withhold the taxes until the province offers $4.5 million for a field house addition to a recreation centre in town.

"Ultimately, that's our only crutch with the province," said Mayor Rick Bonnett. "We're frustrated and we feel like we're being passed over for the bigger cities... we've got to bring the government to the table at some point, somehow."

The Mayor says the province is only offering Ponoka existing grant money through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) for the facility. But he says the town needs that money to support its aging roads and sewage infrastructure.

"That's just not acceptable for this town council," Bonnett said.

Ponoka is asking the province to create new funding through a program with the federal government, the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The program cost shares eligible projects — such as recreation, public transit and green infrastructure — between all three levels of government, with the province chipping in 33 per cent.

But the province suggests Ponoka use the existing MSI funding.

The collapse in oil prices has ushered in a need for "fiscal restraint", said government spokesperson Kate Toogood.

"Using MSI as the provincial portion allows for these important recreation centres and other facilities, like the one the Town of Ponoka is proposing, to be built," Toogood said in an email to CBC News.

"We don't want to be leaving any federal dollars on the table."

Al Kemmere, president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, said he understands the province is short on cash. But he said it was "not good, prudent management" to ask the town to redirect provincial funds away from critical infrastructure to build the recreation facility.

He added that the motion to withhold taxes as a bargaining chip with the provincial government was unprecedented in his experience.

Under The School Act, the province can compensate for unremitted education taxes by reducing grants to the municipality.

The dispute is the latest example, the Mayor says, of a disparity in the province's treatment of rural and urban municipalities.

"We're extremely frustrated because the province was willing to give $700 million to Calgary for the winter Olympics but they're not willing to give us $4.5 million in new funds for a recreation facility," he said in a news release Thursday.

"This recreation facility is our Olympics and we can't make it happen without grant funding."

The town council is expected to host a news conference on Friday morning to raise the issue.