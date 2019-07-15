Ponoka man dies after motorcycle crash in central Alberta

A motorcycle rider died in an Edmonton hospital Saturday from injuries suffered in a highway crash last week.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 792, just north of Highway 53, west of Ponoka.

A 56-year-old man from Ponoka was alone on the motorcycle when it went off the road near Crestomere Lake, 120 kilometres south of Edmonton.

The man was taken to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition. He died four days later, Ponoka RCMP said Monday in a news release.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation

Also on Saturday, a youth from Macklin, Sask., was killed in a highway crash near Provost, Alta.

Provost RCMP responded at about 2 a.m. to a collision on Highway 600 at the southwest entrance to the town of Provost.

A police investigation found that a truck heading east toward town hit a guardrail at the Airport Road intersection then veered into the ditch.

The driver and passenger were both ejected.

One youth was pronounced dead at the scene. A second youth was transported to local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, Provost RCMP said Monday in a news release.

Provost is 285 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.