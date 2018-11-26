Teenager dies in highway rollover near Ponoka

A 17-year-old was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover south of Ponoka.

The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. on Highway 2A and Township Road 422.

RCMP said the teenager was alone when his vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

Police, EMS and fire responded and found the teen dead at the scene.

Ponoka RCMP say they continue to investigate the cause of the rollover.