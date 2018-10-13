Man killed in fiery 3-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Ponoka

A 46-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle collision near Ponoka, Alta., on Friday night.

The collision happened on Highway 2 at the Highway 53 overpass at around 10:25 p.m., RCMP said in a media release.

A pick-up truck hauling a utility trailer collided with a minivan and SUV. All vehicles were travelling north.

The minivan caught on fire, and the man driving it was was trapped inside. He died of his injuries. RCMP have not released his identity.

The man driving the pick-up truck was not injured. The woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

An RCMP collision analyst was sent to the scene to investigate. Northbound traffic was briefly diverted at the overpass, but southbound traffic was not affected.

Weather is considered to be a contributing factor in the collision, RCMP say.