Alberta's police watchdog to investigate after male shot by RCMP officer at Ponoka courthouse

Alberta's policing watchdog is investigating after a person was shot by an RCMP officer Thursday morning outside a central Alberta courthouse.

RCMP were called to the scene outside of the Ponoka provincial court building around 9:30 a.m. after an officer fired their gun during an altercation with an armed suspect, Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CBC News.

Police received a call regarding the male suspect, but it's unclear if the officer was trying to make an arrest at the time of the shooting, Savinkoff said.

The victim was injured and taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, he said. Police gave no age for the person.

The officer was unharmed.

Around 10:30 a.m., STARS Air Ambulance said on Twitter that one of its crews had been dispatched to a "scene call emergency" in the Ponoka area.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate, Savinkoff said.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.