Polls close as Albertans elect two new MLAs

Polls are now closed in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, and Fort McMurray-Conklin byelections.

They were triggered by the resignations of UCP MLA Don MacIntyre in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and former Wildrose leader and UCP MLA Brian Jean in Fort McMurray-Conklin.

Jean stepped down from his seat in March after losing the United Conservative Party leadership race to Jason Kenney.

MacIntyre resigned in February after he was charged with sexual offences with a minor.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake is known to be somewhat of a conservative stronghold, and interest in the byelection is expected to be low as it's summer and just 10 months before the next provincial election is expected.

The results will not change the balance of power in the legislature since Premier Rachel Notley's NDP holds 54 of the 87 seats.

The winning candidate will have to run again in less than a year when the spring 2019 general election is called.

The five candidates vying to be the next MLA of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake are:

Nicole Mooney, NDP.

Abigail Douglass, Alberta Party.

Devin Dreeshen, UCP.

Nick Jansen, Liberal.

David Inscho, independent.

Mooney, a high school teacher, recently backtracked on anti-abortion comments she made while on a field trip with dozens of her high school students at the 2014 March for Life protest.

Dreeshen, the son of local Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen, campaigned for U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016, Vice News has reported.

CBC News has reached out repeatedly to Dreeshen for comment.

Jansen is a policy analyst, Inscho, formerly of the Wildrose Party, is president of the Alberta Advantage Party, and Douglass, the youngest candidate at 23, works in communications.

In Fort McMurray-Conklin, the candidates are:

Sid Fayad, Alberta Party.

Laila Goodridge, UCP.

Jane Stroud, NDP.

Robin Le Fevre, Liberal.

Brian Deheer, Green.

Fayad is a well-known business owner in Fort McMurray, Stroud sits on the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo council, Goodridge is a former Wildrose candidate who worked in oil and gas, Le Fevre a lawyer, and Deheer an environmental advocate and member of the Athabasca Watershed Council.

Numbers released Monday by Elections Alberta showed that 1,074 people voted in the five-day advance poll last week in Fort McMurray-Conklin, compared with 719 who voted in the four-day advance poll in 2015.

Advance poll numbers for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the two votes were similar: 2,845 people voted last week compared with 2,826 in 2015.

There are 33,227 registered voters in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and 13,222 in Fort McMurray-Conklin.