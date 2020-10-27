Why pollsters make the same mistakes over and over again

In the run-up to elections, many eyes are glued to the polls. But how accurate are the polls? Do they influence the vote itself? Calgary-based pollster Janet Brown says a lot can depend on the methodology of the poll — and that voters are "definitely" influenced by them.

Brown spoke to Mark Connolly on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM about some Alberta polling comparisons, how polling mistakes happen, and just how right polls can really be.

How are you feeling, as a pollster?

I'm feeling absolutely fine because I'm proud to say during the Alberta election, I ran a poll that was within the margin of error. And I keep telling my friends I'm going to dine out on that for four years. I don't know much, but I'm proud of my record of polling in Alberta.

But, you know, I think back to the Alberta election experience and in that election, most of the polls were saying that the UCP were going to win by a margin of about 10 per cent. I had a poll that said they're going to win by 19 per cent. They actually won by 22 percentage points. So we've had the same kind of polling error happen here in Canada and here in Alberta, and it's really troublesome. And the main reason it's troublesome is because it's so systematic. Pollsters make the same mistakes over and over again. They say they've corrected for them, but then they just kind of go back to the same mistake. The most common error that pollsters make is they underestimate the conservative vote and they overestimate the progressive vote.

How does that happen?

I think the polls are systematically missing a certain type of voter. And the problem is, pollsters are trying to make up for that by weighting their data. They know they haven't talked to enough less well-educated men in rural areas. They know this. So rather than try and talk to more of them, they take the few that they've talked to and they weight them up in their sample.

There's no substitution for actually talking to real people. I think what a lot of pollsters are missing is the importance of really making the effort to get to hard-to-reach people, because, for whatever reason, people that are hard to reach tend to have a different political mindset than people who happily pick up the phone on the first ring and happily offer up their opinions.

You've got independent pollsters like yourself, but then you've got parties doing polls, you've got special interest groups doing polls. I think people wonder, what is the accuracy of this poll, because they might have a vested interest, right?

Well, then the other problem is what's become really popular are aggregators. Nate Silver made this popular in the United States. We have a lot of them here in Canada. And basically, you take all these polls and you just add them together, no matter how they're done or how good they are. It just doesn't intellectually make a lot of sense that you could take a whole bunch of bad data, add it together and get good data.

Going forward, if people are interested in polls, I'd suggest that they decide for themselves what types of polls they're going to pay attention to and avoid the rest. And don't think you're going to add a whole bunch of bad polls together and suddenly have a good idea of what's going to happen.

Do you do you think polls have an influence on voters?

I absolutely think they have an influence. We could have a big debate about whether there should be polls even released during elections. I think if parties have access to them, the public should have access to them as well.

They can have an influence, and I would argue maybe even a bigger influence in Canada, where we have a multi-party system. Sometimes people use polls to decide whether their candidate's in the running or not. In a multi-party system, you may think, 'My first choice doesn't have much of a chance of winning, so I'm going to shift to my second choice.' I think that really puts a huge responsibility on the polling industry. If you're going to be releasing polls during elections, you better do them to a high calibre.

I think the media has a responsibility to make sure that they're only publishing high-quality polls. And I think pollsters have a responsibility to make sure they are not cutting any corners during election time.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.