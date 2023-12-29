Police, workers begin dismantling central Edmonton encampment

Police, paramedics, clean-up crews and trucks arrived Friday morning at a central Edmonton encampment the city had warned it would dismantle.

The encampment, near 105th Avenue and 95th Street, is one of eight at the centre of a court battle over how police and the city handle the removal of camps built by people without homes.

The police has said the eight encampments in central Edmonton are high risk.

Jim Gurnett, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, says the temporary structure made from tarps, furniture, wood and other materials, has been in place for several months. He estimated about 20 people were staying there on Friday morning.

Some residents had already left, knowing the city intended to dismantle the structure, he said.

Police arrived at the site around 8:30 a.m. Joining them were paramedics, outreach workers, personnel dressed in white protective suits, a garbage truck and a tow truck. The tow truck was positioned to tow a camper van from the site.

Workers load a garbage truck as part of the clean-up operation. (Jamie McCannel/CBC)

Authorities, including Edmonton Police Service and Emergency Services personnel, dismantle an encampment at 105th Avenue NW in central Edmonton on Friday, December 29, 2023. (Madeline Smith/CBC)

Gurnett, who was on site Friday morning, said it's a waste of public money to tear apart structures when people will ultimately rebuild temporary homes somewhere else.

"It's time for people to start witnessing what happens. How inhumane, how brutal this process is, and it's all to no purpose," Gurnett said.

"If we're going to put pressure on our leaders in this city, to treat people that are camping better, we have to see what's going on."

People living at the site received a 48-hour notice on Tuesday that the city intended to dismantle the camp.

It is one of eight encampments included in a court injunction from earlier this month that spells out conditions for how and when city and police can remove such structures.

A tow truck was required to move a van. (Madeline Smith/CBC)

Police were on hand as part of the enforcement. (Madeline Smith/CBC)

The city had planned to dismantle camps at the eight sites on Dec. 18. The Coalition for Justice and Human Rights, which advocates for people living in encampments, challenged the removal in court when members got word of the city's plans.

The parties reached an agreement last week to slow down the removal of structures and proceed with dismantling only if certain conditions are met.

Those conditions include city staff and police confirming there is enough indoor shelter space available to house people who are displaced; considering whether exposure to inclement weather will pose an undue risk; officials must give residents 48 hours notice of the removal, and notify social agencies of the plans; and paramedics and firefighters must have access to anyone who needs their help.

Those conditions are in place until Jan. 11 when the parties return to court. Scheduled that day is a hearing for the coalition's application to stop encampment removals citywide while it prepares a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the city's camp removal policy.