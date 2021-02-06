Police watchdog investigates Edmonton Police Services in-custody death

A death at an Edmonton Police Service facility early Saturday is being investigated by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

ASIRT shared on social media that it had been directed to investigate after someone died while in custody at an EPS facility, but did not provide any further details.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an in-custody death that occurred this morning at an <a href="https://twitter.com/edmontonpolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonPolice</a> facility. Details to follow. —@ASIRT_AB

It's the second investigation involving Edmonton police announced in recent days.

On Feb. 1, ASIRT said a 38-year-old man who had been detained by EPS was found unresponsive and not breathing in the back of a transport van upon arrival at police's downtown headquarters.

A paramedic within the Detainee Management Unit began treating the man until EMS arrived, who rushed him to the hospital.

As of Friday, the man remained in critical condition at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, ASIRT said in an update on that case.

ASIRT investigates serious incidents involving police in Alberta that may have caused serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.