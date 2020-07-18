Suspect in stabbing, two stabbing attempts taken into custody

A suspect in a north Edmonton stabbing and multiple attempted stabbings was taken into custody Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The 29-year-old man was arrested after being located in the area of 87th Street and 146st Avenue, EPS spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan said in an email.

It's alleged the suspect stabbed one man and attempted to stab two other people before fleeing on a skateboard in the area of 151st Avenue and 93rd Street in the Evansdale neighbourhood at about 9:45 a.m.

The first attempted stabbing occurred after the suspect broke a window in a home, and the resident confronted him. The suspect allegedly tried to stab the resident and then fled down the street, where he a stabbed a man on the front lawn of another home.

The suspect then allegedly began vandalizing vehicles, and then attempted to stab a third person before fleeing on a skateboard.

Mokrzan said more information about the investigation would be released Saturday afternoon.