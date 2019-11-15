Victim in suspicious death in northwest Edmonton identified

Police have identified the victim in a suspicious death in northwest Edmonton.

Rebecca Hunter, 35, was found dead Wednesday morning outside a residence in the area of 133rd Avenue and 140th Street, police said Thursday.

Officers were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. A large area of the Wellington Park Townhomes complex in the Wellington neighbourhood was cordoned off with police tape that morning.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner but the cause of death is not being released, pending further testing.

Hunter's death is still being treated as suspicious, police said.

Detectives want to speak to anyone with information on Hunter's whereabouts in the days and hours before her death.