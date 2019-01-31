Edmonton police vehicle rear-ended during traffic stop on Whitemud

An Edmonton police officer's vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV on Thursday afternoon while the officer conducted a traffic stop on Whitemud Drive.

Whitemud Drive westbound between the 17th Street and 34th Street exits was reduced to one lane while police investigated, police said in a news release.

The police officer had pulled over on Whitemud Drive westbound when his service vehicle was struck from behind by an SUV, police said.

The police vehicle then hit the sedan that had been pulled over as part of the traffic stop.

Police were called to assist in the multi-vehicle collision at around 2:45 p.m.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the SUV and the driver and passenger in the sedan were not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.